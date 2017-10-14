Letter: No room for men?

Editor:

So you think removing statues of Confederates is going to solve the problem. Are you looking at the underlying reasons for this issue? Most if not all men and boys in this culture clash are afraid of being left behind.

Let’s face the teaching of men and boys is not a priority these days. Education is all for girls and women.

White men and boys want the American Dream and it’s slipping away. Let’s start educating men and boys about how to process rejection. They’re going to face a lot of rejection in their lives. Girls and women are in groups and share information, shelve supporting. Men and boys are on their own.

Dad’s not much help here. I know I’m rambling but it’s right in front of us. When did white men and boys become second-class citizens in this country? Or, is it that men are good at war not much else.

There’s room for everybody.

William Gauslow

Prescott