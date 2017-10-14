Letter: Gosar’s chance

Editor:

Rep. Paul Gosar promotes the “Rule of Law.” He cites the rule in his support of President Trump’s executive order canceling the DACA program. It’s time for Congressman Gozar to join his fellow legislators and get to work, do the right thing, uphold the rule of law, and legislate.

Get over this rule of law argument. After driving up to Nevada to stand with Cliven Bundy and his “right” to not pay grazing fees and after the Arpaio pardon, the argument becomes mere hypocrisy.

Gosar in USA Today: “The Constitution grants immigration and naturalization powers to Congress, not the president. It’s essential that we enforce the laws on the books and work through the proper channels if we wish to change immigration policy.”

Here’s your chance. According to a poll cited in the Los Angeles Times, 73 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of independents, and 53 percent of Republicans favor legal residency to immigrants brought here illegally as children. After 16 years and two administrations, Congress has failed to deal with this issue. It’s time.

About 800,000 DACA holders who arrived as children now are employed, in school, many with advanced degrees, and no criminal records. If the program ends, the GDP could drop up to $30.5 billion with Arizona’s total losing $1.3 billion.

Uphold that rule of law, work through those proper channels, and do your constitutional duty. Don’t allow this to become yet another “Repeal and Replace” fiasco. And remember Trump’s Sept. 5 Tweet: “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

Douglas Nall

Prescott