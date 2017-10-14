How you can reduce your chances of getting cancer

You’ve probably heard the phrase “everything causes cancer.”

Well, that’s simply not true.

There are, however, quite a few things to look out for.

“We live in a toxic environment,” said Robert Zieve, medical director and coordinator of Partners in Integrative Cancer Therapies in Prescott. “We’re all living in an environment full of toxins that can permit latent genetic mutations to manifest into a particular type of cancer.”

Many of these chemicals are highly regulated. Others are more commonly encountered in many peoples’ day-to-day lives, but haven’t necessarily been scientifically proven to be directly linked to causing cancer.



“It’s very difficult to prove that something is carcinogenic, because the studies are extremely difficult,” said Dr. Michael Macon, a surgeon at Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s BreastCare Center.

Concerning those chemicals that are known to be carcinogenic — of which there are lengthy lists found through organizations like the American Cancer Society — cancer-related issues are most commonly known to arise when there is consistent exposure to them.

“Once they start to accumulate, they can disrupt DNA and gene function in the body and permit a cancer to manifest and develop,” Zieve said.

Both physicians agree the primary means of safeguarding oneself from such accumulation is moderation.

“Your body is incredibly able to correct a small amount of most things, so that kind of goes along with the all things in moderation, which I think is excellent advice,” Macon said.

There are some widely accepted means of reducing toxin accumulation, and they’re probably exactly what you would expect: sticking to a clean diet, exercising regularly and maintaining a reasonable weight.

In other words, keeping your body function regular by providing it with the tools to do so.

“Keep your bowels moving,” Zieve said. “A healthy body should have a bowel movement at least once or twice a day.”

To assist this in a detoxifying manner Zieve recommends consuming flax seed meal.

“When you have the flax powder in your intestines, it prevents the estrogen breakdown products from being reabsorbed through our intestines,” he said. “It enables our bodies to eliminate them through a healthy bowel movement.”

An easy way of incorporating flaxseed into ones diet is through daily smoothies.

“Do a good, healthy smoothie that’s alkalizing at least three to four times a week,” Zieve said.

Aside from taking practical measures, it may be prudent to consider genetic testing, Macon said.

Gene mutations can be hereditary. If there appears to be a pattern of cancer in your family, a physician can use this information to identify what sort of genetic test to take. If this indicates that you have a particular type of gene mutation, you can then get statistics that will help you determine what sort of proactive measures might be worth undergoing.

For instance, if you’re at high risk of having breast cancer sometime in your life, you may wish to increase surveillance by getting more regular mammograms and MRIs, or even consider a bilateral mastectomy to head off any chance of getting the cancer.

“Knowing what the statistics are about what specific type of cancer you may be at an increased risk for, you can then develop a strategy to monitor that,” Macon said.

