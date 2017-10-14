Drugs in prayer card with Jesus’ image mailed to inmate

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections discovered orange strips of the drug Suboxone sandwiched inside a prayer card that had been repurposed to smuggle drugs into the MCI-Concord facility. (Massachusetts Department of Corrections)

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections discovered orange strips of the drug Suboxone sandwiched inside a prayer card that had been repurposed to smuggle drugs into the MCI-Concord facility. (Massachusetts Department of Corrections)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 14, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Prison officials in Massachusetts say someone tried to send drugs to an inmate by mailing a laminated prayer card that contained wafer-thin strips of a prescription narcotic.

    The Boston Globe reports that the state Department of Corrections discovered orange strips of Suboxone sandwiched inside the card, which featured an illustration of Jesus Christ and offered a prayer of comfort.

    The card containing more than a dozen strips of the drug was mailed to an inmate housed at the state’s medium-security prison in Concord.

    Authorities say the discovery was made Tuesday as guards were sifting through a prisoner’s mail.

    Corrections spokesman Chris Fallon says Suboxone is in demand and inmates are “always coming up with creative ways” to obtain it.

    More like this story