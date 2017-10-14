Driver tells troopers that car chase was on his bucket list

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a man pulled over in Des Moines after a car pursuit told state troopers that he wanted to be chased because it was on his bucket list.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that Frederick Ray Jones refused to halt a little before 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a trooper tried to stop Jones over a violation on Interstate 80. The 10- to 15-minute chase ended soon after he left the interstate. He was taken into custody.

That’s when the 46-year-old Des Moines resident shared his bucket list story with troopers.

Jones was driving a friend's car and initially gave troopers someone else's driver's license, authorities said.

According to KCCI, Jones has been charged with OWI (operating while intoxicated) first offense, eluding, interference with official acts, operation without registration, unlawful use of license, speeding and a parole violation.

State Patrol Sgt. Scott Bright told The Associated Press that he’d never heard the "bucket list" excuse in his 28 years of policing.