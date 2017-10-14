As a surgeon whose specialty is with breast cancer patients, Dr. Michael Macon not only has impeccable medical credentials but he has a keen sense of the impact such a diagnosis makes on a person’s psyche.

“Breast cancer is really a disease from the neck up,” said Macon, a 35-year surgeon who is the new medical director for YRMC’s breast care program. He joined YRMC in August from a practice in Maryland. The other surgeon in the practice is Dr. Demitra Manjoros.

Macon’s wife, Mary Hogan, is a new area obstetrician/gynecologist.

In his practice, Macon’s role is not only to remove cancerous tumors from the breast and lymph nodes, but to help reduce the anxiety that comes even before a precise diagnosis. The fear of the unknown is worse than any actual diagnosis; Macon notes that more often than not the outcome of whatever is found is far better than a patients’ expectation.

“Medical language can be confusing, but when you get a better understanding that can take away a lot of the terror,” Macon said. “I enjoy talking to women to help them realize this experience will not be as bad as they think … and help women achieve what they want.”

A warm, congenial gentleman who self-describes as a “hugger,” Macon is someone who projects a confidence and compassion that those who work with him suggest offer comfort at a time of emotional chaos. He is not one to leap to conclusions, but rather is very systematic about screenings and testing so that he can arm his patients with all the information they require to make the right choices for them.

One of the things he intends to add to the practice by the first of next year is tumor board of medical professionals able to further dissect what type of tumor has been found and how best to treat it.

The personal reward he takes from specializing in this type of surgery is that he is able to “take someone who is scared to death and lets them know … most likely, they are going to live a long and happy life. It’s a privilege to do that.”

In his early years of practice, Macon said film screen, two-dimensional mammograms came onto the diagnostic scene. The standard protocol for treatment breast tumors was lumpectomy followed by radiation, a practice that continues to this day. Mastectomy — full removal of the breast or breasts — is far less common, although for those with genetic disposition or who fear a return cancer in the second breast, may still opt for such procedures, he said.

One of the major improvements in breast cancer detection Macon has witnessed in the last seven years is with the arrival of digital mammograms, a screening particularly beneficial for women with dense breast tissue. These mammograms offer a much more in-depth, multi-layered look at the breast so that small cancers can be detected in their earliest stages, he said.

Before mammograms in the 1980s, women would go into surgery unaware of whether they would wake up without a breast, Macon said.

These days there is no such uncertainty; even if something else is found he said he will never do more than he has spelled out for a patient prior to their surgery, Macon said.

No surprises, ever, he said.

He, too, makes certain any patient referred to him for further testing, or a biopsy, gets their actual diagnosis delivered to them from him, no one else. From there, Macon becomes a medical partner with the patient and their families as they consider the treatment options that suit that person’s personal wishes and medical diagnosis.

“You have to be certain the person treating you really cares about you,” Macon said. “I want them to know that I’m concerned, and that they’re going to be OK.”

BreastCare Center clinical navigator Julie Binder said Macon breeds confidence in his patients because he takes a lot of time to explain exactly what is happening in their bodies so nothing is a mystery.

“He’s very kind and compassionate, and has a low-key approach,” Binder said, noting his genuine concern about taking time to explain a diagnosis reassures patients who arrive at his door frightened and apprehensive about the future. “And he’s been doing breast surgery for a long time so he has a lot of experience under his belt.”

See Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017 headline index