Crowd scrambles as man tosses cash into the air (on purpose)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Some people are a few dollars richer thanks to a Massachusetts carpenter who intentionally tossed cash from his paycheck into the wind.
A crowd gathered at a Northampton intersection on Thursday afternoon to scrape up the dollar bills thrown into the air by 28-year-old Paul Vidich, who had his $389 paycheck taken out in hundreds of $1 and $2 bills.
Vidich describes himself as “ridiculously frugal,” but he says it felt good to give the money away.
He says he didn’t have a message behind the unexpected donation, except that he wanted to demonstrate what he called “the absurdity of money” and how money can have a negative impact on society.
