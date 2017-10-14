Church News: Week of Oct. 14, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., local musician Meg Bohrman will perform as part of a celebration of Exodus at Faith United Community Church in the Prescott Country club. A social hour will follow.

Reformation Conference marks 500th Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation - Five hundred years ago, Martin Luther changed church history forever when he posted his “Ninety-five Theses” on the door of the Wittenberg Church in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, on Oct. 31, 1517. During a two-day conference at Prescott High School’s Ruth Street Theater on 14, believers from the quad-city area will join together to commemorate the Protestant Reformation. This movement led to a widespread circulation of the Bible, and therefore, a recapturing of the Biblical gospel.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott is hosting the conference and invites the public to attend. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Oct. 14. Cost is $40 per person, and interested folks can register online. Registration includes admission, continental breakfast on Saturday, and snacks and drinks throughout the conference. The first 100 people to register also will receive a free book on the Reformation. For more information, please call the church office, 928-277-0017, or visit CanyonBibleConference.org.

With the intention of bringing abuses in the church up for debate, Luther and the other men and women of the Reformation faced great opposition. In fact, many of these reformers died for the truths that they proclaimed from the Scriptures. Much more than a history lesson to be relegated to a textbook, the Reformation has much to teach the church today. The conference will have four sessions that will cover this historical event: The Story of the Reformation and The Bible of the Reformation on Friday night; and The Preaching of the Reformation and Courage of the Reformation on Saturday morning.

Andrew Gutierrez, pastor-teacher at Canyon says, “Our prayer for this conference is that followers of Christ would be informed about our rich heritage and would be equipped to continue representing Christ faithfully in our day and age.” Pastor Gutierrez, and Pastor Austin Duncan, from Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California will be the speakers for the conference. Both men are graduates of The Master’s Seminary, located on the campus of Grace Community Church.

“I’ve known and worked with Austin for years,” says Gutierrez. “As the director of the doctoral program at The Master’s Seminary, Austin has decades of Biblical wisdom and practical experience to share with us. He understands church history and the Reformation’s impact on our modern American churches and theology.”

There will be a Craft Fair & Bake Sale at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Local artisans will offer a wide variety of handcrafted items and unique gift ideas. There will also be an assortment of mouthwatering sweets from local bakers. Admission is free. Jump-start holiday shopping with crafters’ original, up-cycled, handcrafted creations. For more information, visit pccaz.org.

A "Proactive Approach to Diabetes" Expo is being sponsored by the Health in Christ Ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley. The Expo is on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Speakers include Nancy Dupree, R.N., Certified Diabetes Educator; Melissa Ellis, MS, Clinical Dietitian; and Dr. Evan Simonson, Podiatric Medicine. The event is free and a free breakfast will also be served. For more information or to RSVP, call the church at 928-772-8845.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. the Prescott Seventh-Day Adventist church will host a musical performance entitled the "Story of Redemption," the presentation will be given by the musical group Cyiza. The public is invited. Cyiza’s first official concert took place in California in a small church. Since then, the ministry has grown to include live concerts, online ministry, and interviews with influential Christian artists. Cyiza Music Ministry (also referred to as CMM) has reached thousands around the world through music and multimedia focused on pointing towards the Redeemer, Jesus Christ. CMM stands on the Word of God as their anchor and guidance. The use of music videos, concerts, interviews, and articles are meant to point to a risen Savior. The goal of CMM is that through hearing the songs or watching the videos, the hearer/viewer will be brought one step closer into the loving arms of Jesus Christ.

Annual Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church, 20135 E. Stagecoach Trail in Cordes Lakes, will be on Friday, Oct. 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Entertainment by the "Side Kicks" band and a German meal, $6.50 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and younger. There is fun for the whole family, with the white elephant sale, door prizes and great raffle items.

All are welcome with Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org), to welcome the new month of Tishrei along with the story of Noah at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Please call for directions and details: 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net

Sacred Heart Catholic School’s Heritage Weekend is set for Oct. 20-21 and will include a Salsa Challenge for the first time ever. The festival’s theme is “Celebrate International Community.” Events kick off Friday, Oct. 20, with a cocktail social. There will be music by Max the Sax, plus appetizers, drinks and dancing. Cost is $25 per person or $45 per couple, and organizers say it makes a perfect date night. Child care is available at a cost of $5 per child.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, enjoy food, carnival games, live music and dancing. Game booths are 50 cents; food booth tickets are $1 each. The Salsa Contest goes on Saturday during the festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contestants will compete in three categories -- sweet, medium and fire-extinguisher -- for cash prizes ($25 for honorable mention, $50 for people’s choice, and $100 for best overall). Competitors must be present to serve their salsa and win. Chips and tasting cups will be provided.

Deadline to enter the salsa contest is Wednesday, Oct. 18. Entry fee is $5. For more info, contact Jennifer Bomicino at jbomicino@shcsprescott.com or 928-445-2621.

Fall Creation Seminar will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Mountain Valley Church of God in Prescott Valley.

First Lutheran Church, 231 W. Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, will host a special worship service observing the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The observance is sponsored by the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations of the Grand Canyon Circuit: First-Prescott, Christ-Prescott Valley, Hope-Chino Valley, Mount Calvary-Flagstaff, Our Shepherd-Cornville, Peace-Cottonwood and Rock of Ages-Payson. Guest preacher will be the Arizona/California district president, the Rev. Jon Buchholz of Emmanuel-Tempe. This year marks the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing the 95 Theses to the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg Germany, signaling the beginning of the Lutheran Reformation.

Why a Reformation? The church was in desperate need of one. Three truths of God’s Word that Luther stood firm on are:

1) Sola Gratia (saved by grace alone) -- “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son” (John 3:16a)

2) Sola Fide (saved by faith alone) -- “That whoever believes in him (Jesus) shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16b)

3) Sola Scripture (saved by scripture alone) -- “These are the scriptures that testify about me (Jesus)” (John 5:39b).

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be hosting a vibrant, eclectic fundraising event featuring local artists, merchants’ products & services, breweries, wineries and Arizona’s only meadery! This gala event, the third annual “A Taste for Mission,” will happen from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Our tasting and silent auction will include culinary delights prepared by local chefs and foodies! Cost for the event is $30.

Original local works of artists and crafts people, and other products and services, will be auctioned through a silent auction format. Proceeds benefit the general Mission of St. Luke’s. Some of the programs St. Luke’s is known for in the community include its dedicated youth group and outreach programs (examples: St. Luke’s Don’t Spend Christmas Alone, other community-wide outreach programs like local area food banks, Operation Deep Freeze, Granite Creek Hunger ministry, Quixote’s Garage and providing a music venue for the Prescott Chorale and the Prescott Chamber Orchestra).

Purchase tickets by going to TasteForMission.Eventbrite.com, at the church office, after Saturday and Sunday services, or at the door the day of the event. St. Luke’s is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, (near the airport, off Highway 89 and Ruger Road). For more information, email info@slecp.org or call 928-778-4499.

Trinity Lutheran Women's Ministry Program of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley is sponsoring its 11th annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. There will be a large group of many types of crafters with their tables of great items for sale and also wonderful home-baked goodies. Come early and purchase a hot homemade cinnamon roll baked fresh with a cup of coffee and enjoy while shopping. Lunch will also be served: a barbecue sandwich, cole slaw, chips and a drink. The event will be held in Trinity Hall of God's World building at 3950 N. Valorie Drive in Prescott Valley. For more information, call Chairperson Arlene at 928-445-8279. All proceeds will go toward various charities and service projects helping people in this area.

First Church of the Nazarene will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. For more info, call Clay Conboy at 928-771-1601, 928-848-1601 or email cconboy1@cableone.net.

Mingus Presbyterian Church’s Craft Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. It will feature more than 25 crafters with food and fun for everyone. The church is located at 8340 E. Leigh Drive in Prescott Valley.