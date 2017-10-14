Breast Cancer Warrior: We earned our wings

I’m Deborah Portzer, a 63-year-old, three-time breast cancer survivor – stage 4 in hip/leg, needed hip replacement, replaced femur, neck bone with two metal rods, unexpected heart procedure and blood transfusion.

I believe that faith is hope, opening my heart to receive God’s joy and peace that surpasses all understanding, making my cross easier. I learned to walk with my husband Jim’s unconditional love and support encouraging me “take one step at a time”!

I’m happy to honor my friend, 85-year-old Ines Perez, a survivor of Non Hodgkin Lymphoma. She is a true warrior and inspiration of grace and gentleness, love of family, and courage to not be afraid ... Isaiah 41:10.

Thank you “sister” Vivian, for planning a special “Celebration of Life” party to rejoice in our healing ... what a blessing ... giving Glory to God!

Information provided by Deborah Portzer.

