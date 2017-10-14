Breast Cancer Warrior: Three-time survivor

The diagnosis of cancer is the beginning of a very emotional, difficult journey that forces each individual to reach deep into their core to muster up every ounce of strength to begin their battle.

My cousin, Deborah Portzer, has battled and won against breast cancer not once but three times!

She is an inspiration to our family and to those who have been blessed with her strength, faith, friendship and joy of life.

Deborah has had to fight three times through a diagnosis and treatment? She, like most patients, felt the same fears and uncertainties that question one’s ability to win the battle.

It is my hope that through her example of relying on faith to carry her through the valleys, her physicians help to climb the mountains, and her strong love of life to never give up but fight on, will help others on their path.

Information provided by Vivian Longoria.

