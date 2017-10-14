Breast Cancer Warrior: My Warrior Mom

Nearly five years ago, my mom, Judy Cooksey of Prescott, completed her last chemo treatment.

After surgery, chemo, and radiation, she is cancer free today.

There is no doubt that her determination to survive and beat cancer played a big role. But it was more than that – her attitude was amazingly positive and her heart continued to serve others.

In the course of her treatment, she continued to serve her community through Prescott Meals on Wheels – when she was physically able – as well as her church and our family.



She could have easily given up, but she didn’t. Her strength and her heart saw her through some pretty dark times.

Today, she reaches out to other women who are facing the monster – and she lifts them up by her attitude and acts of service.



My mother is a warrior – a heart of love and strength of steel.

Information provided by Abigail Cooksey-Williams.

