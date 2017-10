My wife, Hope Caren Elizabeth Johnson, is my hero. She survived breast cancer, she was happy and gave me strength. She even helped others with cancer not to give up.

She also has a strong belief in her Heavenly Father.

Now my sweet wife is fighting the big C again; she says she will survive again. When fighting breast cancer, even though she’s weak, she always kept laughing and singing.

She is my hero.

Information provided by Edward Johnson.

See Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017 headline index