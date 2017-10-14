Breast Cancer Warrior: Laughter is the ‘Best Medicine’

December 2007 was the beginning of my year to become a warrior. Receiving that dreaded phone call that makes your head turn numb and feeling like you just ran into a brick wall.

From a shadow to almost seven centimeters in six weeks. Twelve weeks of chemo, radical mastectomy, radiation therapy all took a toll.

Everyday getting dressed, putting on a little makeup became my objective. My motto became: “GET R DONE,” looking forward and having a goal worth waiting for.

I learned the valuable lesson of allowing family, friends and neighbors become warriors. I surrendered control and allowed them to see the real me. When sick, taking time to heal and finding out, laughter is the “Best Medicine.”

I also watched my husband become a warrior and putting all my needs ahead of his own.

I’ve learned how everyone can become that warrior when life runs you into a brick wall.

Information provided by Maureen Johnson.

