Breast Cancer Warrior: Grace, faith and humor

I am celebrating my dear friend, Kennie Mae Crotts, a champion breast cancer survivor.

When the diagnosis came six years ago, we all held hands and marched forward to success. I watched as she bravely faced surgery and 30-plus days of radiation. She never grumbled but steadfastly walked through the process with grace, faith and humor.

She has been a blessing and an inspiration – a role model – for those of us watching. She is a powerhouse of energy – walking four miles daily, interacting with her four grandchildren several times a week, managing the family business, taking time for friends and a great friend for laughter and listening!

She now has a sweet mission of taking homemade pies to others who may be walking through the same deep waters she passed through. I’m deeply blessed to have her in my life – a friend for over 40 years!

Information provided by Susan M. Powell.

