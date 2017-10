My lovely wife, Jodi McBride, 67 years young, is a Breast Cancer Thriver. With the surgeries and the chemo, she’s still got a smile on her face and a “can-do attitude.”

She beat it once before and she’s on her way to beating it again. She’s ready to toast a glass of chardonnay with her friends.

Information provided by Bob McBride.

