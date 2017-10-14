5th annual Western Heritage Banquet is Oct. 28

The Prescott Western Heritage Foundation, Inc., a 501c(3) nonprofit will stage its 5th annual Western Heritage Banquet Oct. 28 at the Prescott Resort, according to a news release.

Anyone interested in helping to preserve and promote Prescott and Yavapai County’s unique and colorful history is invited. The evening will include western hospitality, live and silent auctions, entertainment and a variety of dinner choices.



The Foundation’s goal for this event is to bring awareness to the community of its special, western heritage. A part of the evening’s activities is the announcement of the Foundation’s Annual Western “Heritage Keeper” awards, which recognize an organization, individual or family who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of one or more segments of our history.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails and “gathering” (no host bar) and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner is served at 6, followed by the recognition program and the live auction. Following, will be entertainment featuring “Sugar and the Mint.”

Tickets for the banquet are $75 per person. For more information, visit www.visitWHC.org.