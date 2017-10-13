Featured Home of the Week: 1454 Southview Drive, Prescott

From the beautiful landscaping to the unique and impressive stucco architecture, this stunning home in prestigious Southview is resplendent with custom features.

Through the front entrance into a lovely foyer and atrium, take in the incredible open living room with stone fireplace, dining room, elaborate stepped trey ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and doorway to expansive outdoor patio space with breathtaking views.

The chef’s kitchen features custom cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances plus breakfast area with more of those extraordinary views. The master suite has large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with separate tub and shower. In addition to guest bedrooms and baths, one of the guest bedrooms has access to its own back patio area. A large utility space functions as an office or whatever you’d like it to be.

A spacious 2-car garage, plenty of storage and many more amenities grace this amazing home. MLS#1006644

