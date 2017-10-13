Body of missing teacher found in Flagstaff

WILLIAMS — Police in Flagstaff said Friday evening they’ve found what is likely the body of a 44-year-old woman who went missing a week ago when she posted bond for a friend.

Police say they discovered the remains one week after Cathryn Gorospe went missing. The body hasn’t been positively identified but police believe it belongs to Gorospe.

Flagstaff police wouldn’t say where the body was found or what the cause of death was. An autopsy is pending.

Gorospe hadn’t been seen since posting bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn.

Malzahn had been jailed since Aug. 20 on charges of theft of a means of transportation, being a prohibited possessor of a gun and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony.

The woman’s vehicle was spotted early Monday in Phoenix. Malzahn was arrested after he crashed the SUV following a police pursuit.

Family and friends were searching for the Glendale kindergarten teacher Friday.

Deidre Gorospe says about 30 people were searching the national forest around Williams for her stepdaughter or any other clues.

Authorities say Malzahn won't tell investigators about the woman's whereabouts.

