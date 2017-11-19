Tyler repeats as soccer champions

Go ahead. You can say it now. Tyler Junior College’s men’s soccer program from Tyler, Texas, has reached dynasty status.

In the 2017 NJCAA National Championship match Saturday afternoon at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley, the fourth-seeded Apaches shut out second-seeded and previously unbeaten Schoolcraft College of Livonia, Michigan, 2-0, to capture their second straight title.

Tyler has now won six national championships in the past nine years since the team first went back-to-back in 2009 and 2010.

“Oh my God, it means everything,” Apaches sophomore forward and tournament MVP Mohammed Kamara said of winning the title again. “It’s feeling amazing. In the history of TJC, there has been just one team that won back-to-back national championships (2009, 2010), and now two teams will be in the history book.”

This latest championship didn’t come easy for the Apaches. They were knotted for most of the game in a scoreless tie with Northcentral District titlist Schoolcraft (18-1 overall record), which had made its first-ever title match appearance. Tyler did not score until 15-1/2 minutes remained in regulation (75th minute) when sophomore right wing Carlton McKenzie booted in a shot in front of the net on an assist from Yudai Tashiro in the box.

McKenzie credited Schoolcraft for being “so organized” and keeping it “compact” defensively. That strategy inhibited Tyler’s attack from either penetrating or going around the Ocelots’ defenders.

“We controlled the game for most parts, so we just had to be patient,” said McKenzie, who garnered all-tournament team honors with Kamara and goalkeeping teammate Robbie Johnson. “Luckily, I had my lucky break when I scored. It was an easy tap-in. After that, the game kind of changed a little bit.”

Longtime Tyler coach Steve Clements said that as deep downfield as Schoolcraft played defensively, he felt that at some point a goal would come for the Apaches.

“Once it finally came [McKenzie’s goal], then they had to push up,” added Clements, named coach of the tournament afterward. “If you could’ve done that [scored] earlier, then they have had to push up at some point and you’re able to get transition and maybe get a goal or two. But well played by them. They had a good plan.”

Kamara, who received a tournament MVP plaque from the NJCAA, provided an insurance goal with 2:20 to go by lofting a high, arcing shot that glanced the crossbar and into the goal past Ocelots keeper Juan Gomez.

“The turning point was the second half, because they [Schoolcraft] started to back up a little bit [defensively], and we took advantage of that,” Kamara said.

This week, Kamara came up big in Tyler’s last pool-play match versus Indian Hills of Iowa and in the semifinals against Yavapai, scoring the game-winners of both games that had gone to overtime. He made sure there wasn’t an extra session on Saturday.

“We needed to slow down and get the tempo right,” Tyler keeper Johnson said. “In the second half, we got composed, we set the tempo and we got the two goals in the end, which was good. Without Kamara, without McKenzie, we wouldn’t have won the tournament.”

Kamara, who led the NJCAA in goals scored this season, admitted that he was frustrated in the first half. Benched for part of the match for becoming too emotional, Kamara regained his composure in the second half when it mattered most.

“It’s part of the game, because that was their game plan, too, to get in my head,” Kamara said of his opening-half struggles versus Schoolcraft’s tight defense. “And the coach said I need a fresh start, and they took me off. I got back to feeling better, and then I realized what I did was a mistake for us.”

Added Clements about McKenzie and Kamara, “They just needed to cool off.”

To reach the tournament final, South District champion Tyler (22-2 overall record) defeated Louisburg of North Carolina, 3-0, on Monday; Indian Hills of Iowa, 2-1, in double overtime on Wednesday; and host Yavapai, 3-2, in overtime in the semifinals on Friday. Clements said this season provided one of the stiffest tests for his Apaches.

Although Tyler ended its campaign on a 15-match winning streak, including a 7-0 mark in the postseason, the Apaches needed to win in OT in three of their last seven games. The first overtime victory came in the South District championship, when Tyler edged Laredo, 2-1, Nov. 4.

With Saturday’s win, Tyler has now claimed national titles in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Two of those crowns came in Prescott (2014) and Prescott Valley (2017). Since 1990, only Yavapai College has won more championships. The Roughriders’ seven championships were won in 1990, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2008.

“It’s an amazing achievement, and it proves how strong the [Tyler] program is,” McKenzie said. “It’s like the best feeling ever.”

In 2018, the Apaches will get a chance to tie Yavapai — possibly needing just 10 years to win a seventh title. For the players and coaches right now, however, it’s time to celebrate the program’s latest victory.

“I always say that the national championship is the gift that keeps on giving, because they’ll get rings at some point, their picture goes up on the wall — so they’re getting something new all the time for about three or four months,” Clements said of his players.

“We get those two titles [in 2009, 2010], and it just kind of got us going. They were undefeated for two years, and since then we’ve been able to sustain it — which is not easy. It doesn’t last forever, so enjoy it while you got it.”