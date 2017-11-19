Omaha fire chief nixes plans for flaming-hot 2018 calendar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — There will be no smoldering firefighter calendar coming from the Omaha Fire Department next year.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the department’s fire chief has nixed plans for a sizzling 2018 charity calendar.
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen says the calendar is not in keeping with the department’s mission statement that calls for its members to act with integrity, professionalism and compassion.
The department’s calendar for this year — which featured bare-chested firefighters holding shelter puppies — was a hot seller, raising enough funds to help the department buy an advanced thermal imaging camera costing several thousand dollars.
More like this story
- City of Prescott names Eric Kriwer as interim fire chief
- Aetna Foundation contributes $50,000 to firefighters, provides grief counseling
- Letter: All firefighters are one big family
- Prescott Fire chief, who rose up through the ranks, retires this month
- 43 applicants under consideration for permanent Prescott Fire Chief
SUBMIT FEEDBACK