Obituary: Sheila DeWoskin

Former Prescott resident Sheila DeWoskin passed away peacefully in California on Oct. 29, 2017, her 79th birthday, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born to Albert and Sylvia Katz DeWoskin in St. Louis, Missouri, Sheila was predeceased by her life partner of 35 years, Mary Spall. She is survived by sisters, Barbara Kramer, Gail Halinka, and Lynn Covarrubias; and by many nieces and nephews.

Before retiring to settle with Mary in Prescott, Sheila taught physical education in public schools. Here she became a financial planner, and was active in Temple B’rith Shalom as volunteer and President, and in the local Jewish Burial Society. She remained committed to swimming and sports, and was involved in other community groups including Soroptimists. Sheila’s upbeat, sensitive and brave spirit will be greatly missed by many.

The family invites donations in Sheila’s memory to be made to Temple B’rith Shalom in Prescott.

An informal memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Temple B’rith Shalom. For information, contact Rabbi Nina Perlmutter at levchadash@cableone.net.





