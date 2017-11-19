Obituary: Eugene (Gene) C. Covell

Eugene (Gene) C. Covell, passed away peacefully in his Prescott home on Nov. 2, 2017. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Covell along with five children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Gene was born Aug. 30, 1932 in Iola, Kansas. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy, finishing his enlistment at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. In 1958, he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Omaha. After retirement from a long career in sales, Gene volunteered his time, including 11 years for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott, where he received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2002.

He embraced life fully, providing love, fun and devotion to his beloved family and friends. Over the years, Gene was a runner, enjoyed hiking, biking and sailing, and traveled extensively with Bonnie, piloting their airplane and driving their little sports car, with the top down. He will always be the heart of our family, and we will carry his love for life and free spirit with us wherever we go. Having lost his mother to cancer when he was nine years old, Gene requested that donations in his honor be made to the American Cancer Society. A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information provided by survivors.