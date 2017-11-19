Drone carrying drugs, cellphones crashes at Arizona prison

BUCKEYE (AP) – Guards at the state prison in Buckeye recovered a crashed drone that was trying to deliver marijuana and cellphones to inmates.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say the homemade drone crashed in a security zone at the Lewis prison that’s not accessible to inmates.

The incident occurred during the night on Sept. 24, but hasn’t been discussed by authorities until now.

Investigators have been unable to trace the origin of the drone or who was controlling it, but will rely on DNA fingerprints that could lead to that person.

They say if anyone is caught, they will face a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

Corrections officials say the incident is the first known encounter of a drone at an Arizona prison.