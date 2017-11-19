Column: From turkey to toys, it is great to give

The holidays are my favorite time of year. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve exude family, food and fun.

Yet, it is also about community.

Turkey Day is this week, and few things are better than gathering together over a nice meal to give thanks for our Blessings. I am in charge of the turkey, my wife cooks the taters (we’ve tried mashed cauliflower as a substitute, seriously great!) and other dishes, and our daughter cooks the homemade cranberry sauce (not the round glop from a can I grew up with; now that I know different, there’s no going back).

At the same time, not everyone gets this opportunity. Please consider buying an extra turkey – or the fixings, or both – on Monday, Nov. 27, and donating them to the Flying High Turkey Drive in Prescott Valley or Prescott.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with a host of volunteers (including the Prescott Valley Police), at the Fry’s Grocery Store on Glassford Hill Road, and the Prescott Chamber, with the Prescott Area Young Professionals, at the Fair Street and Willow Creek Road Fry’s stores, will be collecting food – their combined goal is 2,500 turkeys – that will go to the Yavapai Food Bank for distribution.

Moving forward from Thanksgiving, quad-city residents can enjoy many events rolling into December – including the Holiday Light Parade in Prescott (6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25), Prescott Valley’s Valley of Lights (begins Nov. 23 – look for the lighted toy soldier on Highway 69 directing the way), Stroll the Valley of Lights (Nov. 28), Prescott Valley Holiday Festival of Lights & Parade (Dec. 1), Prescott’s Christmas Parade (Dec. 2), followed by the Courthouse Lighting (Dec. 2), the Winter Holiday Spectacular at Yavapai College (Dec. 3), and the Acker Musical Showcase (Dec. 8), among many other events. Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for details.

And, check out the downtown businesses – shop local on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 – and the Downtown Prescott Holiday Window Decorating Contest, in which The Daily Courier is partnering with the chamber and the Prescott Downtown Partnership, for which voting is from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15 at dCourier.com.

For me these are some of the reasons it is obvious why Prescott was named by Country Living magazine as one of the top 23 Christmas cities in the nation.

Then there’s getting a Christmas tree! Cannot forget that. We love getting a permit and hunting for the right one. The Forest Service this year is giving free permits through the Every Kid in a Park initiative (call 928-443-8000 for details), while they last. Still, there are corner lots where local clubs sell them too (benefiting those charities).

And for Christmas, at my house, it’s about traditions, such as our homemade chili on Christmas Eve, and going to church.

When it comes to gifts under the tree, consider the toy drives and Angel Trees (buying a gift for a deserving child or teen), donating at the Salvation Army’s red kettles, or again giving to your community cupboard or food bank. Two good places to call for opportunities are 928-778-0150 (Salvation Army) or 928-445-8382 (Coalition for Compassion and Justice), if you have questions.

It is wonderful to receive gifts and feel the love of our family and friends. Still, it is grand to give back and share the love during the holidays.

Cap it off on New Year’s Eve with the annual Boot Drop in downtown Prescott, or welcome the new year with family – playing games around the fireplace (that’s my favorite) or just being together, a gift in itself.

I feel like I have only scratched the surface – the Prescott area lives and breathes the holidays. Thank you, all, ... and enjoy!

Follow Tim Wiederaenders, senior editor and community editor of The Daily Courier and Prescott Newspapers, Inc., on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.