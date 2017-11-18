Nationals: Martinson’s 2 second-half goals propels Eagles past Drovers, 3-1

Trailing 1-0 midway through the second half, Riley Martinson’s fancy footwork was too much for the University of Science & Arts’ defense to handle as she scored back-to-back goals for the Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team in a 3-1 win Saturday night.

It is the 14th-straight victory for the No. 15-ranked Eagles (18-3, 8-0 Cal-Pac), which advance to the second round of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Tournament for the first time in school history.

Lindsay Daugherty found the back of the net in the 18th minute to give the Drovers (17-5-1, 8-1 SAC) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Martinson quickly scored her two goals in the 62nd and 78th minute, respectively, and Embry-Riddle never trailed again.

“In the locker room [at halftime], we knew we weren’t playing to our full potential,” Martinson said on the field after the victory. “So our biggest goal was to come out and play the way we played all season and keep pushing.”

Eagles head coach Todd Poitras never felt the match was out of reach for his club.

“They did get the early goal, but I thought, even in the first half we out-shot them … we were confident,” Poitras said. “We knew it was going to come. They were very, very good defensively and did their best to hold [the lead], but Riley and Jen [Ruth] were just too much for them.”

Embry-Riddle outshot the Drovers 38-9 in 90 minutes of soccer, with 26 shots on goal compared to just four for Science & Arts.

Krista Lee’s goal in the 88th minute was icing on the cake for the Eagles, which are about to enter “uncharted territory” in advancing to the second round of nationals in Orange Beach, Alabama.

“This is a goal we’ve been after and to be able to make it on to the Sweet 16 and down to Alabama, and warmer weather [is exciting],” Poitras said. “If we can stay focused for a couple days, take care of some business in the classroom, and then head out to Alabama and stay as long as we can.”

Martinson was not in disagreement with her coach about the team’s studies.

“My first thought honestly when I scored my second goal was, ‘My physics grade is screwed because we’re going to be gone for a week,” Martinson said with a big smile.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle will travel to Alabama immediately following Thanksgiving break and play No. 2-ranked Spring Arbor (20-1-1) of Michigan in the second round of nationals Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex at 11 a.m.

