Nationals: Eagles advance after 3-1 win over Mobile

Reigning Cal-Pac Player of the Year Jalin Yoder had 14 kills and 14 digs, Audrey Baldwin added 46 assists and the Embry-Riddle volleyball team won the program’s first national tournament match with a 3-1 victory over the University of Mobile on Saturday night.

It is the 20th-straight win for the Eagles (29-3, 14-0 Cal-Pac), which hit an impressive .265 as a team with only 17 attack errors against the Southern States Athletic Conference champion Rams.

Mobile (38-3, 14-0 SSAC) came into Saturday night’s contest having won 26-straight matches, but committed 27 attack errors and hit just .152 in the loss.

It is only the 10th time the Rams were forced to play more than three games in a best-of-five series this season.

Yoder said the Eagles were focused for the entire week of practice leading up to Saturday night’s match after winning their first Cal-Pac tournament championship a week ago.

“It’s amazing, even winning the Cal-Pac championships this year was something we’ve never done, now to win the first round of nationals is awesome,” Yoder said. “I think we can go really far.”

Sharik Joseph was outstanding at the net defensively for the Eagles, recording four solo blocks and four block assists in the win.

The freshman from Spring Valley, California, said the energy inside a sold-out Eagle Gymnasium was electric.

“I’m shaking right now. I’m so excited to move forward with nationals,” said Joseph, who added nine kills and two digs defensively in one of the best all-around performances of her young career.

After claiming a victory in game one (25-20) and game three (25-12) to take a 2-1 best-of-five series lead, Embry-Riddle found itself up 15-10 in game four, but surrendered a 10-3 run by the Rams and suddenly trailed 20-18.

But after a timeout by head coach Jill Blasczyk, the Eagles recovered and went on to claim a 25-20 game four win to advance.

Other standouts for the Eagles included Lyndsey Weiler, who recorded 12 kills, Caylee Robalin added 10 kills and 10 digs, while Megan Riley had 10 digs in the victory.

“I think we need to keep our focus, stay calm and do what what we’ve been doing that’s brought us success,” Yoder said about the upcoming week of practice during Thanksgiving break.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle advances to the next round of the 2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship Tournament, which takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 28 to 30, in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Eagles are one of 12 volleyball programs to advance from opening-round play after missing out on a first-round bye. The Top 20 seeds will be combined with the 12 that advanced Saturday to make up a 32-team tournament.

Who Embry-Riddle will play in the next round of the national tournament has yet to be announced.

