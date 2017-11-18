Column: Shootings can happen here; we can prepare, be aware

The following was submitted by Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher, Prescott Police Chief Debora Black, Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell, and Chino Valley Police Chief Chuck Wynn.

As our country collectively grieves and struggles to comprehend a number of mass casualty shootings, we as law enforcement leaders are asked two questions: can it happen here, and are there things individuals can do to survive should an attack occur?

Can it happen here? Unfortunately, yes. No community is immune from violence, and many of the public places we enjoy have at one time or another been the scene of mass casualty events. Schools, hospitals, churches, shopping, entertainment and sporting venues have all established and continuously improved safety and security measures in the wake of such attacks. All law enforcement agencies serving in this region have established policies, provided enhanced equipment and repeatedly performed training exercises over the past years to ensure all officers are prepared to safely and effectively respond to an active shooter incident. Our policies and training also emphasize coordinated response with personnel from multiple agencies as well as Fire and EMT personnel. We want to assure you that law enforcement officers serving the Quad Cities area are prepared to respond, and are committed to continuously improving our knowledge, skill and equipment to meet any and all emerging threats.

Are there ways you can protect yourself in an active shooter incident? Absolutely! The key to survival is preparation and situational awareness. First, whenever you’re in a public place, know where you are (street address, building, room) so that public safety can respond to your location without unnecessary delay; this is important in any emergency. Second, identify more than one exit and a route to get there. Imagine and visualize what actions you would need to take if an emergency presented. Third, take a moment when you arrive to assess the environment- lighting, noise level, the nature of the crowd, etc. This way, you will be better equipped to identify an individual exhibiting behavior that is not normal for the setting, or any sudden, unexpected changes in your environment. In recent incidents, audiences mistook gunfire for pyrotechnics as part of a performance; this confusion led to a delayed reaction and tragically, likely led to injury and loss of life. It is possible to remain aware and prepared and still enjoy yourself. Nothing is gained by responding to recent events with fear or paranoia; taking these simple measures will give you the confidence to safely enjoy all of the wonderful public events this region has to offer.



We encourage you to take advantage of information offered through the Department of Homeland Security Website, specifically Run. Hide. Fight. https://www.dhs.gov/active-shooter-preparedness .

Finally, never hesitate to contact local law enforcement about something or someone you have concerns about, particularly if you have been threatened or believe someone may become violent against others. As simple as it sounds, if you see something, say something. You may be the key to preventing the next tragedy.