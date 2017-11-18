Church News: Week of Nov. 18, 2017

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry for women who have had abortions to share, heal, support each other, and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. Meetings are monthly at 10 a.m. at Cuppers downtown. For more information contact Prescott Christian Church at 928-445-0680, or email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

“Giving Thanks in Poetry and Harmony at the Fellowship House” is the title of the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 945 Rancho Vista Way, Prescott. The MAD Women Poets and Womansong join to remind us to give thanks for the blessings of our lives. Speaking from an oral tradition closely related to singing and storytelling, the Poets tell of childhood, love death and things in between. Womansong adds their unique harmony to the service, providing a lovely prelude to the Thanksgiving season.

Connie Johnson writes poetry vignettes from her daily observations, scattering them with Wisconsin humor. A bibliophile, she also enjoys birding and bicycling. Cynthia Loucks lives in Prescott where she wanders around in the woods a lot, stopping to write it down when she notices her thoughts have taken a lyrical turn. Diana Gager finds expression through her poetry from nature’s gifts, everyday life, family and friends--but mostly because of encouragement from her mother, who also wrote poetry. Donna Meyer lives in Prescott with her husband and their miniature dachshund, Pepper. She loves words, especially ones with interesting sounds. Mary Bragg’s lifetime of reading and writing began when her mother read to her while nursing her baby sister. She lives in Prescott Valley with her daughter, grandson, and a big black rabbit.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual, Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18. In addition to hand-crafted items created by our members, handmade items of all types will be sold by local vendors. Food for a light lunch will be available for purchase. Shepherd of the Hills is located at 1202 Green Lane in Prescott. All proceeds from this event will benefit our mission projects, all of which are located in the tri-city area. Supporting funds are provided by Thrivent Financial Aid for Lutherans. For more information, please contact Jan Krebs, 928-778-1672 or the church office, 928-778-9122.

Praise! Worship! Gospel! Extravaganza! Mt. Zion will be hosting a Christian concert featuring artists from the quad city and Phoenix area. 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Prescott Valley Library Auditorium, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Come and allow the music to minister to your soul.

All are welcome with Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) to a candle-lit, pot-luck welcoming of the new month of Kislev, Rosh Chodesh, on Nov. 18, 5:30 pm after Havdalah. Beit Torah Jewish Congregation also (www.onetorah.org) wishes everyone a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving and holiday weekend. Leftovers will be the fare for the weekend [11/25] Shabbat! Please call for directions and details: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Mingus Presbyterian Church’s Craft Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 and 8 am to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. It will feature more than 25 crafters with food and fun for everyone. The church is located at 8340 E. Leigh Drive in Prescott Valley.

Creation talk on Sat. Nov. 18 at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott at 9 a.m.

You are invited to our next Circle of Healing Light and Love. Come to heal and be healed at the Stoneridge Community Center at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19. Located at the end of Stoneridge Drive, at the corner of Destiny Dr. in Prescott Valley! We meet in the large room downstairs in the building on your right.

Let your soul come to life in our Loving Spiritual Healing Light Circle ... in Prescott Valley, with a beautiful outdoor view. Our circle features healing affirmations, meditation, music and energetic healing (some hands-on, like they did in the days of Jesus) this coming Sunday and the 3rd Sunday of most months, from 10 to about 11 a.m.

Christian Science Society, Prescott, at 410 E. Gurley Street, invites all to a special Thanksgiving Day church service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. Please feel free to come and bring your family and friends. The Golden Text is Revelation 11:12.

First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley Street in Prescott, will celebrate “Homecoming Sunday” during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Nov. 26. A special invitation is extended to all who have special memories of and/or sentimental attachments to our historic sanctuary. Special music will be provided by Song of the Pines.

Holiday Concert: Get your jingle on, and kick off your holidays with music! A choral concert, Holiday Gift, will be presented at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Faith United Church on Old Chrisholm Trail in the Prescott Country Club. A variety of holiday favorites will be sung by talented vocalists. A $20 donation at the door will include the concert, wine, hot apple cider and heavy appetizers! Please bring a canned good for the food bank or an unwrapped new toy for a child. Any questions? Call Loretta 928-533-4256.

Free clothing giveaway. 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89. Look for the signs and join us! Everyone welcome.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Christmas Craft Fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Agua Fria Christian Church, 2880 S. Second St., Humboldt. Call 928-277-5609 or 928-499-9972. Christmas decorations will be available to purchase, and a bake sale with yummy goodies. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $6 for a drink, chips, and choice of roast beef or meatball sandwich. Join Santa for pictures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and enjoy cocoa and cookies.

“Jingle Bells” Christmas Gift Faire and Bake Sale Saturday Dec. 2, 9 am. to 3 p.m. Great variety of arts and crafts from Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey, Cornville, Prescott Valley and delicious Bake Sale items, too. Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Nearest cross streets: Navajo Drive/Sommer Drive. Contact Jeannie 772-6760.

Christmas Craft and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at Faith United Community Church 1061 Old Chisholm (Dewey in Prescott Country Club). Turn at Highway 69 and Maverick and follow signs.

35+ vendors with craft & gift items, sewn goods, seasonal items, hats, aprons, goat milk soap products, jewelry, baked goods, wood items, blankets, T-shirts, books, and much more! 50-50 cash raffle. Chili, hot dogs, beverages. For more information, call Andrea at 928-775-6866.