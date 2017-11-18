Calendar of Events: Nov. 18 - 22

Saturday, Nov. 18

Prescott Antique Auto Club parts exchange and craft show, 8 a.m., Clubhouse, 823 Osburn St., behind the County building, at the rodeo grounds in Prescott.

Good Samaritan Annual Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Village, 1030 Scott Drive. Unique gift items, antiques, Holiday decor, turquoise jewelry & baked goods. Benefits Resident Activity Fund.

Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. More than 25 crafters. Food and fun for everyone.

Goshindo Games Karate Competition, 9 a.m., Yavapai College Gymnasium Building #2, 1100 E. Sheldon St.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills, 1202 Green Lane.

2nd Annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes. 928-443-3512. Twenty artisans.

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Pendleton Center, 930 Division Street.

MSCO Spiritual Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100.

The Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” by William Steig.

Scandia Lodge Jul Hus Bake Sale and Bazaar, noon to 3:30 p.m., Unity Church Fellowship Hall, 145 S. Arizona St. Scandinavian items for sale and yummy homemade baked goods. Swedish meatball lunch for $6. 899-3682.

Prescott Area Woodturners general meeting, 1 p.m. YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Air Park. Members Larry Dorrell and Roger Harlow will demonstrate metal spinning. Visitors are welcome; bring a chair.

“Evernote and Dropbox for Genealogists,” 2 p.m., Family History Center, LDS church, 1001 Ruth St.

“Annie – The Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St.

Meet Green Party Candidate Eve Reyes-Aguirre for U.S. Senate, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott College’s Frantz Fanon Center, 310 Grove St. All are welcome.



Sunday, Nov. 19

2nd Annual Street Faire, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes. 928-443-3512. Twenty artisans.

“Arizona Heroes of WWI,” 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Join us for an amazing, fast-paced, one hour documentary film highlighting Arizona’s contributions to win the “The War to End All Wars.”

Monday, Nov. 20

Parenting the Love and Logic Way, 10 to noon, HUSD Family Resource Center Rm. 422, 6411 N. Robert Road. Free child care is available. RSVP: 759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

“Flying High Turkey Drive,” noon to 6 p.m., Fry’s Grocery Store, Glassford Hill Road. Sponsored by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. Prescott Valley Police Department will be participating. The Prescott Chamber and Prescott Area Young Professionals will be in Prescott collecting turkeys to donate to the Yavapai County Food Bank as well; at the Fry’s grocery stores on Fair Street and at 3198 Willow Creek Road.

Drop in Tech Help, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Teen Lounge, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Introduction to the Internet, 3 to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, PC Lab 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-6187.

“Megan Leavey” movie, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. A Marine corporal bonds with a military dog as the pair detect explosives in Iraq. 928-759-3040

Code Club for Adults, 6 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC lab, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Queen of Hearts, 6:30 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Tuesday, Nov. 21

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Technology Help Hour, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Valley Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot (Glassford Hill and Park Ave).

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Leadership, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

First 5 Years, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bright Futures Preschool, Room 437, 6411 N. Robert Rd. Free child care is available. RSVP: 759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

PVPL Everyone Improv, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room/Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

ESL, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Common Sense Parenting, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-443-1991. familyeducation@arizonaschildren.org.

Job Search Techniques, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Modern Board Gaming, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.