Argus Hamilton: Kim Jung Un, only politician who can’t be sued for sexual harassment

BEVERLY HILLS—God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Alaskans were told to stock up in case they are attacked by Kim Jung Un’s nukes Friday. He’s on thin enough ice as it is. Kim is the only politician in the world who can’t be sued for sexual harassment or cited for sexual misconduct so the U.S. government must kill him, if only out of jealousy.

Senator Al Franken apologized after a woman released a photo of him groping her breasts as she slept on their flight when they worked a USO show when he was a comic. These scandals never stop. Who knew that Michael Jackson would turn out to be the least creepy guy in show business?

Al Franken apologized to the lady to whom he gave an unwanted kiss during a USO Asia Tour eleven years ago when Al was a comic. I can guess why he was restive. I once performed in a USO show to a crowd of South Korean soldiers and they only knew three words in English, you not funny.

The White House said Thursday that Roy Moore should exit the Alabama Senate race if the sex charges against him are true. Five women say Roy pursued them when they were underage. All this publicity has made it really hard for Roy Moore to get a date for the Homecoming Dance tonight.

Alabama’s Judge Roy Moore openly defied Washington’s GOP establishment’s opposition to his Senate candidacy.

He issued a tweet to Mitch McConnell that read Bring It On. In yet another sign that it’s just not Roy’s year, Bring It on was the name of a movie about high school cheerleaders.

Congress grilled Jeff Sessions with Democrats ripping him for Russia-Trump connections and GOPers ripped him for ignoring Russia-Hillary connections. The U.S. Capitol is better than a bra. In addition to containing boobs all day, it also offers them two hundred grand a year and free TV airtime.

UCLA held a press conference Wednesday where three basketball players thanked President Trump for getting them released by China. The players had been caught shoplifting in a Beijing gift shop. After the press conference UCLA suspended the players one year for thanking President Trump.

The House of Representatives passed a big tax cut Thursday and sent the bill to the Senate for the next stage of the game. They had better get back to improving Obamacare as fast as they can. Voters are just realizing this week that Charles Manson has better health care coverage than they do.

ISIS vowed to kill Pope Francis in an attack called Bloody Christmas using a car loaded with bombs. During holiday masses, the pope has the Swiss Guard, Vatican security agents, a forty-foot-high wall, the Rome police and the Italian army. It’s the most protection a Catholic has ever used.