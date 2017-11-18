Annual interfaith Celebration of Thanks benefits local food bank

Photo Gallery
2017 Celebration of Thanks
Choirs, musicians and speakers from Quad-City area churches joined together to present the fourth annual interfaith Celebration of Thanks performance on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott. The Quad-City Interfaith Council sponsored the event. (Photos by Richard Haddad/WNI)
This year’s celebration theme was “Grateful to Know You — One in Community.” Nonperishable food items were collected to donate to the Prescott Community Cupboard.
If you missed the performance you can still donate; call 928-778-4622 (leave a message) or deliver nonperishable food items to 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott.
Faith community program participants included:
- American Lutheran Church
- Center for Spiritual Living Prescott
- Coalition for Compassion & Justice
- Congregation Brith Shalom
- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalists Congregation
- Prescott Habitat for Humanity
- Prescott Sufi Circle
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church
- Salvation Army
- St. Luke Ebony Christian Church
- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
