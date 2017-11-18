Annual interfaith Celebration of Thanks benefits local food bank

The "Beautiful Singers" sign language choir from American Lutheran Church perform during the 2017 Celebration of Thanks at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

  • Originally Published: November 18, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    2017 Celebration of Thanks

    Choirs, musicians and speakers from Quad-City area churches joined together to present the fourth annual interfaith Celebration of Thanks performance on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott. The Quad-City Interfaith Council sponsored the event.

    This year’s celebration theme was “Grateful to Know You — One in Community.” Nonperishable food items were collected to donate to the Prescott Community Cupboard.

    If you missed the performance you can still donate; call 928-778-4622 (leave a message) or deliver nonperishable food items to 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

    Faith community program participants included:

    • American Lutheran Church
    • Center for Spiritual Living Prescott
    • Coalition for Compassion & Justice
    • Congregation Brith Shalom
    • Granite Peak Unitarian Universalists Congregation
    • Prescott Habitat for Humanity
    • Prescott Sufi Circle
    • Sacred Heart Catholic Church
    • Salvation Army
    • St. Luke Ebony Christian Church
    • St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
    • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

