Annual interfaith Celebration of Thanks benefits local food bank

Choirs, musicians and speakers from Quad-City area churches joined together to present the fourth annual interfaith Celebration of Thanks performance on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott. The Quad-City Interfaith Council sponsored the event.

This year’s celebration theme was “Grateful to Know You — One in Community.” Nonperishable food items were collected to donate to the Prescott Community Cupboard.

If you missed the performance you can still donate; call 928-778-4622 (leave a message) or deliver nonperishable food items to 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott.

Faith community program participants included:

American Lutheran Church

Center for Spiritual Living Prescott

Coalition for Compassion & Justice

Congregation Brith Shalom

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalists Congregation

Prescott Habitat for Humanity

Prescott Sufi Circle

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Salvation Army

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

