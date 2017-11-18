American Lutheran Church presents our Annual Christmas Event: Walk through Bethlehem

Walk Through Bethlehem is American Lutheran Church’s Christmas gift to the community, with performances from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 and from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 1 and 2. Each year thousands of people attend and experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the town of Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago through free 30-minute interactive, guided tours. Feel what it was like for Mary & Joseph as they traveled the night Jesus was born. Indoor seating and refreshments are available while you wait for your tour to begin. All Walk Through Bethlehem tours are handicapped accessible.

ALC’s Walk Through Bethlehem has the support of over 400 volunteers with over 5,000 volunteer hours along with community organizations and businesses such as Olsen’s Grain, Affinity RV, the YMCA, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Sandy Moss of AZTV7 “Sandy & Friends,” and the Prescott Courier to make this annual event a continued success.