Sanders siblings, other Prescott pickleballers win medals at nationals

Prescott siblings Grant, far right, and Gloria Sanders, second from right, pose with the rest of the youth division winners at the 2017 USAPA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 14 in Casa Grande. (Bob Atherton/Courtesy)

Prescott siblings Grant, far right, and Gloria Sanders, second from right, pose with the rest of the youth division winners at the 2017 USAPA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 14 in Casa Grande. (Bob Atherton/Courtesy)

mugshot photo

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: November 17, 2017 10:30 p.m.

    • Prescott siblings Grant and Gloria Sanders took home a bronze medal in the youth division (ages 11-18) at the 2017 USAPA Pickleball National Tournament in Casa Grande on Nov. 14.

    It is the first time more than one player from the Prescott area claimed a medal as Binki Thalheimer claimed silver in women’s singles, while Kris Jennings earned a bronze.

    Malia Pomee, Grant and Gloria’s mother, earned a silver in doubles play.

    In the men’s division, Rick Bothell earned a silver and singles, and Randy Hurwitz won bronze in doubles.

    Held at Palm Creek Country Club, the Pickleball Nationals Tournament hosted 1,334 participants from 43 different states and three Canadian provinces. Over 2,800 matches took place with players ages ranging from 11 to 86.

    More like this story