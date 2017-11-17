Sanders siblings, other Prescott pickleballers win medals at nationals

Prescott siblings Grant and Gloria Sanders took home a bronze medal in the youth division (ages 11-18) at the 2017 USAPA Pickleball National Tournament in Casa Grande on Nov. 14.

It is the first time more than one player from the Prescott area claimed a medal as Binki Thalheimer claimed silver in women’s singles, while Kris Jennings earned a bronze.

Malia Pomee, Grant and Gloria’s mother, earned a silver in doubles play.

In the men’s division, Rick Bothell earned a silver and singles, and Randy Hurwitz won bronze in doubles.

Held at Palm Creek Country Club, the Pickleball Nationals Tournament hosted 1,334 participants from 43 different states and three Canadian provinces. Over 2,800 matches took place with players ages ranging from 11 to 86.