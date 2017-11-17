Local Sports in Brief: Former Badger runner Makennah Mills commits to D-I Charleston Southern

Former standout Prescott cross-country runner Makennah Mills signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to run indoor and outdoor track and field for NCAA Division I Charleston Southern University out of the Big South Conference. Transferring as an incoming senior to Northview High School in Dothan, Alabama, last summer, Mills ran a 18:55.61 time at state, finishing third overall in Alabama’s 6A cross-country state championships. Mills is expected to run at the Footlocker South Regional Cross-Country Race in Charlotte, North Carolina, next week. Mills still holds school records for the Badgers in the 3-mile (18:40.70), 3,200-meter (11:23.68) and 1,600-meter (5:18.66) runs. She is a two-time Yavapai County Championships runner in 2015 and 2016.

19th century base ball coming to Prescott Nov. 18

Taking the name of an actual base ball team that played in the area back in the 1870s and into the 1880s, the Prescott Champions will host a day of base ball at Ken Lindley Field on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Prescott. The Champions will host the Bisbee Bees at noon, then the Glendale Gophers and Bisbee will play at 1:30 p.m. Prescott and Glendale will play at 3 p.m. Baseball historian John Darrin Tenney will umpire and provide insights into the 19th century version of what base ball was like over 100 years ago compared to today’s game. No admission is required. For more information, email Mike Adrian at mradrian06@yahoo.com.

Prescott alumni soccer match set for Nov. 18

The Prescott boys’ soccer team will host the annual alumni game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. The Badgers, under new head coach Phil Reid, will take on an alumni team comprised of former players from the past 20 years including Ben Townsend, Austin Langham, Aaron Wulf, Clint Rusing, Garret Buchanan and Micah Doyel, among others. The alumni team is scheduled to be coached by Tony Sciacca and Scott Evans. The event will raise money for the program through donations and soccer boosters.

Goshindo Games comes to Yavapai College Nov. 18

The United States Association of Martial Artists is hosting a two-star event Saturday, Nov. 18, on the campus of Yavapai College in Prescott. Yavapai’s gymnasium will host several styles of fighting, including Kumite, Kobudo, Kata and Chanbara disciplines. Attendees are asked to pay $40 for two events and $10 for each additional event. Spectators are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. For more information, or to pre-register for the event, go to prescottkarate.com.

Facebook, ESPN to broadcast NAZ Suns games this season

The NBA Gatorade League announced Friday, Nov. 3, that two Northern Arizona Suns games will be broadcast on ESPNU this season, and the other 48 games will air on Facebook Live. The Suns will be on national television at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, against the Greensboro Swarm, and are set to be part of ESPN’s coverage at the NBA G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, when they face the Canton Charge at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Jon Bloom returns for his second season as the Suns’ play-by-play broadcaster on Facebook Live. For more information, log online to nazsuns.com.