Featured Home of the Week: 813 S. Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott

Aspen Creek in your back yard!

  • Originally Published: November 17, 2017 6:05 a.m.

    • photo

    $685,000

    WOW, what a beautiful home in a beautiful setting in the tall pines of Prescott, with Aspen Creek in the back yard. Words cannot describe what the owners have done to this property since they have purchased it. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 4,062sf. T e chef in the family will love the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The enormous living room/great room will really amaze you. Wood floors, wood ceilings and electric skylights enhance this truly amazing ranch style home in a gorgeous extremely quiet setting. Features RV parking with electric hook up and artificial turf - no lawn to mow! Very private setting area in the rear yard for your morning coffee next to Aspen Creek. You just have to see this one in person! MLS 1005929

    Jeff McIntyre

    REALTOR®

    928-533-7333

    jeff@yourprescottagent.com

    Windermere Real Estate

    Northern Arizona

    914 E Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86301

