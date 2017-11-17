Featured Home of the Week: 813 S. Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott

$685,000

WOW, what a beautiful home in a beautiful setting in the tall pines of Prescott, with Aspen Creek in the back yard. Words cannot describe what the owners have done to this property since they have purchased it. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 4,062sf. T e chef in the family will love the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The enormous living room/great room will really amaze you. Wood floors, wood ceilings and electric skylights enhance this truly amazing ranch style home in a gorgeous extremely quiet setting. Features RV parking with electric hook up and artificial turf - no lawn to mow! Very private setting area in the rear yard for your morning coffee next to Aspen Creek. You just have to see this one in person! MLS 1005929

Jeff McIntyre

REALTOR®

928-533-7333

jeff@yourprescottagent.com

Windermere Real Estate

Northern Arizona

914 E Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86301