Featured Home of the Week: 813 S. Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott

$685,000
WOW, what a beautiful home in a beautiful setting in the tall pines of Prescott, with Aspen Creek in the back yard. Words cannot describe what the owners have done to this property since they have purchased it. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 4,062sf. T e chef in the family will love the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The enormous living room/great room will really amaze you. Wood floors, wood ceilings and electric skylights enhance this truly amazing ranch style home in a gorgeous extremely quiet setting. Features RV parking with electric hook up and artificial turf - no lawn to mow! Very private setting area in the rear yard for your morning coffee next to Aspen Creek. You just have to see this one in person! MLS 1005929
Jeff McIntyre
REALTOR®
928-533-7333
jeff@yourprescottagent.com
Windermere Real Estate
Northern Arizona
914 E Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86301
