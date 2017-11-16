Sacred Heart’s annual Can Brigade helps feed hungry

Sacred Heart School students participate in their Annual Can Brigade. The students have collected canned goods since school started and, in time for Thanksgiving, they are transferred across the street and over to the St. Vincent DePaul pantry.
