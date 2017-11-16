Obituary: Louis ‘Lou’ Andrew Gennarelli

Louis “Lou” Andrew Gennarelli, 78, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 12, 2017. Lou was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Cerro al Volturno, Iserna, Italy.

Lou had a long career in the printing industry, starting with three years in the U.S. Army as Pressman Operator and finishing as a salesman for Gans Ink. Lou retired in 2007 to spend more time on his two passions, golfing and gardening. He spent time cultivating beautiful roses, wonderful fruit trees and delicious vegetables. Since 2008, Lou had been an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He served on various committees, including three years on Vestry. Lou is survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 20 years. Lou’s other survivors include his sister Linda; children Gina (Gisbert) Summerfield, Debbi (Frank) Marquez, Andy (Shelly) Gennarelli, Barbara (Cathy) Bond, Deirdre (Mike) Baker, Peter and Leslie (Ben) Bond; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be officiated by Father Pierre-Henry Buisson on Saturday Nov. 18, 2017, at 2 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, in Prescott, Arizona. A reception will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to either St Luke’s Episcopal Church stlukesprescott.church/support for the discretionary fund; or Disabled American Veterans (local chapter) davchapter16.org/fundraisers/. Final arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.