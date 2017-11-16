KornUkopia Calendar: Nov. 17-25

Friday, Nov. 17

Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. More than 25 crafters. Food and fun for everyone.

PV Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills, 1202 Green Lane.

The Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series: Selections from “Eight Pieces” by Max Bruch, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Friday Night Movies: “Ramtha, Cracking the Code to the Extraordinary,” Mountain Spirit Co-op Room 10, 107 N. Cortez St. 928-856-2823.

“Annie -- The Musical,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 215 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds 7:30 p.m. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Drawing from jazz and bluegrass, songstress Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds astonish their audiences with vibrant, melodic storytelling and a powerful folk sound on a contemporary beat. Reconnect with the simple magic that good music brings. Tickets: 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Prescott Antique Auto Club parts exchange and craft show, 8 a.m., Clubhouse, 823 Osburn St., behind the County building, at the rodeo grounds in Prescott.

Good Samaritan Annual Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Village, 1030 Scott Drive. Unique gift items, antiques, Holiday decor, turquoise jewelry & baked goods. Benefits Resident Activity Fund.

Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. More than 25 crafters. Food and fun for everyone.

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League annual Christmas bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills, 1202 Green Lane.

Second annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes. 928-443-3512. Twenty artisans.

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Pendleton Center, 930 Division St.. Open every Saturday morning through April.

The Holiday Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Scandia Lodge Jul Hus Bake Sale and Bazaar, noon to 3:30 p.m., Unity Church Fellowship Hall, 145 S. Arizona St. Scandinavian items for sale and yummy homemade baked goods. Swedish meatball lunch for $6. 928-899-3682.

Prescott Area Woodturners general meeting, 1 p.m. YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Air Park. Members Larry Dorrell and Roger Harlow will demonstrate metal spinning. Visitors are welcome; bring a chair.

“Annie – The Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 215 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; prescottelkstheater.com.

The Metropolitan Opera: “The Exterminating Angel,” 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. (Satellite broadcast). The Metropolitan Opera presents the live-stream broadcast of this challenging new work. Based on the Luis Buñuel film, “The Exterminating Angel” follows a dinner party as it takes a surreal turn. Tickets: 928-776-2000; www.ycpac.com.

The Gala of the Royal Horses, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N Main St. prescottvalleyeventcenter.com/events or 928-772-1819.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Second annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes. 928-443-3512. Twenty artisans.

“Arizona Heroes of WWI,” 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Join us for an amazing, fast-paced, one-hour documentary film highlighting Arizona’s contributions to win the “The War to End All Wars.”

Monday, Nov. 20

“Megan Leavey” movie, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. A Marine corporal bonds with a military dog as the pair detect explosives in Iraq. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Prescott Valley Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harkins Theatres parking lot (Glassford Hill Road and Park Avenue). Each Tuesday through April.

PVPL Everyone Improv, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room/Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Professional Writers of Prescott, 6 to 7:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Thursday, Nov. 23

THANKSGIVING

Friday, Nov. 24

4th Friday Art Walk, many galleries in the Prescott area. Visit www.artthe4th.com.

“An Irish Christmas,” 7 p.m., Elks Theater, 215 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Pendleton Center, 930 Division St. Open every Saturday morning through April.

A Thanksgiving Sing-Along Concert, featuring Eric Ramsey, MacDougal Street West, and The Fare Thee Wells, 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., Prescott. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.