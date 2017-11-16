Downtown Prescott Holiday Window Decorating Contest

To encourage local downtown merchants to maximize their holiday spirit with equally over the top window decorations, the Daily Courier is partnering with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce and the Prescott Downtown Partnership to host a reader’s choice contest.

The rules are simple.

Any business in the downtown Prescott area is welcome to participate.

Once a storefront window is decorated, the business owner – or anyone who wishes to nominate the business – may take a photo of the window and submit it to the Courier at www.dcourier.com/2017-window-decorating-contest/#/gallery.

Nominations are accepted until Friday, Nov. 24.

Members of the public may then begin voting on their favorite window decorations starting Saturday, Nov. 25, by also going to www.dcourier.com/2017-window-decorating-contest/#/gallery. Voting ends Friday, Dec. 15.

The winning business receives free advertising on The Daily Courier’s website and a highlight mention in the winner’s announcement email, which is sent to all readers who voted.

Sara Murray, owner of Fancy That, a women’s clothing and accessory store in Prescott, plans to participate in the contest.

“We have a couple ideas brewing, but it’s like ‘what will land in the window?’” Murray said. “We want to represent the store and the season that we’re in.”

To her, window decorating is an art form of its own.

“Rather than just making it look pretty, it’s about what evokes some emotion, what talks to people,” she said. “It needs to be bold and eye-catchy. It’s better to come up with something that catches somebody’s eye than try to show them tons of stuff. They can come in and see all of the rest of the merchandise, so it’s kind of a teaser.”

From a shopping standpoint, Kendall Jaspers, director of the Prescott Downtown Partnership, thinks downtown businesses would certainly benefit from pumping up their windows a little bit.

“Fewer businesses decorate their windows than you would think,” Jaspers said. “We’re trying to get everyone to especially put a few more lights in the windows. All the way through, we’re trying to step things up and make sure that everybody recognizes that Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City.”