Dorothy and William Williamson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary

Dorothy Ann Williamson and Dr. William Williamson, Jr. recently returned from a cruise through the Panama Canal celebrating their sixtieth wedding anniversary which was August 17, 2017. They are both active in the Prescott community, Dorothy with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and William with the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. They also are active in several additional associations. Dorothy received her Master’s Degree in Mathematics and Education and was a computer programmer for twenty years, and William received his Ph.D. in theoretical physics and conducted research and taught at the graduate level. He is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Toledo in Ohio.