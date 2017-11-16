Chamber Music series concert includes Max Bruch piece

The Third Friday Chamber Music Series continues at the Prescott Public Library with five pieces, including selections from Max Bruch’s “Eight Pieces.”

The series has been going on for about 11 years, said organizer Suzanne Fisher. The director of the library at the time had been in the Spanish class she was teaching at Yavapai College and knew she loved chamber music, Fisher said.

“I’ve been involved in chamber music most of my life and so I knew they were refurbishing this library,” she said. “I asked her if she would be interested in having us put on chamber music programs for one hour once a month. She loved the idea.”

On Friday, Nov. 17, the series continues at 3:30 p.m. with Selections from “Eight Pieces” by Max Bruch, a Brahms trio with piano, a French piece performed by a clarinet trio and then two more pieces performed by the pianist performing the first two alongside a French horn and oboe performed by musicians coming up from Phoenix, Fisher said.

The goal is to have variety for each installation of the series, she said. For instance, in October, the series had a group called Twisted Tubulum performing percussion and one lady who had differently shaped tubes like a marimba and played them with pedals, Fisher said.

“There’s a few choral groups that come,” she said. “A lot of different chamber music, a lot of different instruments.”

Unless it’s the Chamber Music Society’s public concerts in January and June, the series is really the only place to hear chamber music, Fisher said. In fact, it’s pretty well known and usually fills up all 110 available seats, she said.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information, Fisher can be reached at 928-778-6965.