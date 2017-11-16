Birth Announcements: Week of Nov. 16, 2017

Marlee Ann Johnson, a 6 lb., 5 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix to Nicole and Andrew Johnson of Prescott Valley.

Cash Lee Stewart, a 9 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Stephanie and Ira Stewart of Prescott.

Henry Mason Thornbrugh, a 7 lb., 6 oz. boy, was born Monday, Nov. 13 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Eva and Bruce Thornbrugh of Prescott.

Hadley Sue Volkenant, a 6 lb., 11 oz. girl, was born Sunday, Nov. 12, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rebecca and Cory Volkenant of Humboldt.