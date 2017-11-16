The astronaut next door remembering Dick Gordon

Richard F. “Dick” Gordon, Jr., who died Nov. 6 at 88, was a U.S. Naval aviator, and a celebrated astronaut who flew as pilot of the Gemini 11 mission in 1966 and Apollo 12’s command module pilot, on the second manned mission to the moon, in 1969. Were it not for budget cuts that ended the program, he would likely have walked on the moon on the Apollo 18 mission.

Dick Gordon was also, until recently, a resident of Prescott.

An unpretentious man, Gordon — who set a speed record, flying an F-4 Phantom between Los Angeles and New York in 1961 — was a member of an informal group of former military men in Prescott who met for lunch.

“I think I knew him for, probably, eight months before I ever knew he was an astronaut,” said Ron Phillips, a retired Marine and member of that group. “He never said that — he just said he was a retired Navy pilot and left it at that.

“He was a very humble man,” Phillips said. “I enjoyed talking to him. He never blew his horn at all, and he had every right to, if he wanted to.”

Dudley Potter, an Air Force veteran who also knew him, said Gordon was a “very accomplished man” who was “very pleasant” and had been in the lunch group for a fairly short time.

“You would never know he was as an accomplished pilot and astronaut as he was,” Potter said.

Phillips said Gordon had moved to Oceanside, California, because his wife was having trouble breathing at Prescott’s elevation.

“I know he didn’t really want to leave,” he said, “They were only gone, maybe, five months, and his then wife (Linda) died (in September).”