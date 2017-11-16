True Value showcases Holiday Wonderland Christmas Shoppe during Ladies Night

Back in 2006, Prescott True Value Hardware owners were brainstorming about how to let the people of Prescott know about our Holiday Wonderland Christmas Shoppe.

Every October, they turn their Grill Zone area into a Holiday Wonderland Christmas shoppe - "where we stock absolutely everything to decorate your home, inside and out, for the holiday season." They have Christmas trees, Christmas lights, the accessories to hang the lights, yard decorations, table top decorations, tree skirts, tree stands, stockings, stocking holders, tree toppers, garland, wreaths and so much more.

"This year we even have wooden Christmas ducks made in England. We believed we have the best selection of holiday trim in town but not many people, especially women, knew about it. So they decided to have a special preview party for the holiday season and what better way than a “Ladies Night” event? This event gives the ladies a chance to preview the new holiday decorating trends, check out what’s new in our Kitchen Shoppe and have a night out with their girlfriends.

Ladies night is always held the Thursday before Thanksgiving, which was Nov. 16 this year.

The event included hors d’oeuvre prepared by El Gato Azul, special sale prices and demonstrations by several of their Kitchen Shoppe vendors.

The first year, about 400 ladies attend the Ladies Night event. In 2016, there were more than 1,300 women in attendance.

"We appreciate all the ladies who attend and make our event so special."

Prescott True Value is locally owned and operated by Suzanne Springer (2nd generation owner) and Tom Toth.

"We are always striving to be so much more than just a great hardware store," they stated in a news release.