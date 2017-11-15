Summer’s DanceWorks of Prescott performed at Disneyland

Summer’s DanceWorks of Prescott, owned and directed by Summer Hinton, recently had the pleasure of performing at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. On October 8, 38 dancers from the Competition and Performance dance teams (ranging in age from 7-17) performed in the Disney California Adventure Theme Park. The following day, the dancers participated in a special workshop taught by a Disney Cast Member. This is the fourth time that Summer’s DanceWorks has traveled to Disneyland to perform. The Disney experience is one of the highlights of our dance year, and always a positive learning experience.