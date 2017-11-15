Photo: Prescott Badger signing day

Prescott’s Brittany Resendez signs a commitment letter Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to attend Colorado Mesa University in the fall of 2018.
Resendez will compete for the Mavericks’ track and field team in the shot put, discus, hammer and weight throw after completing her senior season with the Badgers in Prescott.
