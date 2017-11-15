Photo: Prescott Badger signing day

Prescott’s Brittany Resendez signs a commitment letter Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to attend Colorado Mesa University in the fall of 2018. Resendez will compete for the Mavericks’ track and field team in the shot put, discus, hammer and weight throw after completing her senior season with the Badgers in Prescott. (Tiffany Resendez/Courtesy)

Prescott’s Brittany Resendez signs a commitment letter Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to attend Colorado Mesa University in the fall of 2018. Resendez will compete for the Mavericks’ track and field team in the shot put, discus, hammer and weight throw after completing her senior season with the Badgers in Prescott. (Tiffany Resendez/Courtesy)

mugshot photo

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: November 15, 2017 10:50 p.m.

    • Prescott’s Brittany Resendez signs a commitment letter Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, to attend Colorado Mesa University in the fall of 2018.

    Resendez will compete for the Mavericks’ track and field team in the shot put, discus, hammer and weight throw after completing her senior season with the Badgers in Prescott.

    More like this story