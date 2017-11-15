Letter: Hate speech on both sides

Editor:

Re: Column: Pictures and poison, Tom Cantlon, 11/1/17.

Tom portrays himself and the Left as swell people who just want all good things for everyone and the Earth, and are genuinely puzzled why anyone would think badly of them.

No doubt, the doctored image that accompanied his column is vile. But frankly, despite a daily habit of viewing input on Twitter, Facebook, Townhall, Fox News, Drudge, Real Clear Politics, etc., I had not seen or heard of this image prior to Tom’s column.

Clearly, the image was created by an idiot, circulated among other idiots. There is no shortage of idiots in the world, of all stripes.

Now, by contrast, the grotesque ad put out by a Democratic advocacy group in the Virginia governor race was professionally produced, widely distributed on television. Criticism of the ad was met with support for the ad by Democratic spokespeople and the Democratic candidate himself. For those who live under a rock:

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/453299/virginia-governors-race-democrats-despicable-attacks-divide-nation

Sorry, Tom, bad timing on your part to have this column published on the heels of such a plainly awful example of political hate-speech from the Left, an ugly smear of the non-Left opponent and anyone who would support him.

Mary Frederickson

Prescott