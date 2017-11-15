Health in Brief

Affordable Health Care info available outside Prescott Valley Walmart

The Prescott Indivisible grassroots organization will be available in Prescott Valley to answer questions and give out information on the Affordable Health Care Act.

PI’s Human Rights Team will set up tables outside the Prescott Valley Walmart store to with information about ACA, including income limits, plan information, and general answers to questions about how to sign up and where to get help if needed.



Volunteers will be available for each day’s peak hours in the morning, at noon and pre-dinner on Friday, Nov. 17; Monday, Nov. 20; Tuesday, Nov. 21; Saturday, Nov. 25; and Friday, Dec. 1.

Those with questions or who want to help with this very important initiative, may contact Suellen Lemay at slemayus@gmail.com.

Information from Prescott Indivisible.

Empire Kosher Poultry recalls chicken breasts

Empire Kosher Poultry Inc. is recalling over 10,000 pounds of raw poultry products that may be contaminated with “extraneous” materials, specifically metal, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The raw chicken breasts in question, labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless,” were packaged Nov. 2 and bear the number “P-1015” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

Subject to recall are:

• Empire Kosher Chicken Boneless Breast Cutlet Chill Pack sold at Costco in 4- to 5.25-pound bags with a sell-by date of 11/14/2017 and a Hain Item No. of EKP46375

• Empire Kosher Chicken Cutlet Chill Pack sold at Trader Joe’s in 1- to 1.25-pound bags with a sell-by date of 11/17/2017 and a Hain Item No. of EKP92615.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Empire Kosher toll-free line at 800-570-5718.

Information from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

US VETS Food for Thought continues through Nov. 18

U.S. VETS’ second annual Food for Thought event to end veteran hunger and homelessness continues through Saturday, Nov. 18, at participating area restaurants.

From 5 to 10 p.m. today, Nov. 15, Prescott Brewing Company, 130 W. Gurley St., will donate a portion of all pizza and pitcher purchases to the organization.

Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, Streets of New York at 150 E. Sheldon St. will donate a percentage of food sales to U.S. VETS. Diners must present flyer to ensure the organization gets credit.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, diners can help U.S. VETS by visiting McDonald’s, 539 Miller Valley Road.

Information from U.S. VETS.