Column: Using sports to teach the life skill of ‘showing up’

After watching and helping guide my son through his first full season of soccer with Prescott’s AYSO 6U club this fall, it’s safe to say our family learned just as much about commitment, respect and accountability as A.J. did about kicking a ball into a net.

I’m very grateful for this experience, not just for him, but for myself. A refresher course, you might say, on how important youth sports are to children in our community and the benefits it provides.

You’d think someone who played sports throughout childhood, was lucky enough to play college basketball, who coached college and high school athletes for more than a decade, and writes about sports for a living, wouldn’t forget.

Maybe it’s not about forgetting at all. Just being reminded is worth the price of admission.

Perhaps the biggest lesson learned throughout this 10-week fall soccer season had nothing to do with the sport itself, but the necessary life skill of just “showing up.”

Albeit a script, Keanu Reeves’ character Conor O’Neill in the movie “Hardball” spoke with his youth baseball team about their innate ability to “show up.”

“What I’ve learned from you is that really one of the most important things in life is showing up. I’m blown away by your ability to show up through everything that’s gone on,” he said.

As parents, teaching our kids the importance of “showing up” is something we should not only strive to instill within their everyday routine, but our own as well. And they’ll see firsthand how important it really is.

In this life, I’ve learned people depend on our presence, whether it’s family events, friends in need or the workplace. Our ability to “show up” is part of who we are and speaks to our character.

Now, things happen, whether it’s illness, an emergency, work or even a flat tire. I’m not perfect; most parents aren’t. But Vince Lombardi once said, “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”

As parent, that’s all we can ask for.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier, the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review. Follow him on Twitter at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.