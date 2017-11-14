Williams Vikings reflect on journey to state football title

Imagine, for a moment, that you are 17, just a young man, all muscle and speed, and within your grasp is a moment that will change your life, give you something to remember forever.

You’ve trained, you’ve prepared, you’ve absorbed the talk, and now you’re here.

Bright lights, strange city, familiar faces.

There are only two things that separate your team from the other team on the other side of the field.

One is that you are confident. The other is that you are fast.

On Nov. 11, the No. 4-ranked Williams football took that confidence and speed to Maricopa High School and faced the Superior Panthers for the 1A state title.

They not only brought home the title, a 57-14 rout over No. 3-ranked Superior, but they brought back a memory that will stay with them, their school and their community forever.

“Not everyone gets to experience this,” Williams head coach Jeff Brownlee said. “This means everything in the world to us as coaches. We needed this for our community.”

Brownlee said the loss to Bagdad in last season’s state championship was difficult on the players and school, but the team used it as a catalyst for the 2017 season.

“Last year was heartbreaking,” said Brownlee about the loss. “This year we wanted to build on what happened…and I think we did that tonight.”

And they did it in grand fashion.

After a sluggish first half that included two fumbles, the Vikings charged the field in the second half and commanded the game by outscoring the Panthers by 41 points in the third and fourth quarters to bring home a Vikings victory.

Big yards in the second half, along with a dominant offensive and defensive line, brought in the points for the Vikings while keeping the Panthers from moving the ball much at all.

“All of the momentum was with Superior there (in the first half),” Brownlee said. “But that touchdown before the half just changed the momentum for our football team.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Quarterback Diego Pedraza completed 6 of 8 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Chance Pearson ran 13 times for 231 yards and a score in the state championship victory.

It is the seventh straight victory for Williams (9-2, 4-1 North), which had 541 total yards of offense against Superior (9-2, 4-0 East).

Defensively, Tate Grantham led the Vikings with six tackles and one interception.

“I’m just so happy we got this done. I’ve never been more excited in my life,” Grantham said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid.”

Wendy Howell is a reporter for the Williams-Grand Canyon News. Find the full version of her story online at williamsnews.com.